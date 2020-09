I read with interest Rep. Shannon Zimmerman’s response to the issue of his residency as reported in the Sept. 10, 2020, edition.

I wanted to write to him about this issue. I find his address, as listed in my 2020 (and also 2016) edition of the Home Pages phone directory, to be on 875th Avenue, not on Jefferson Street.

It must be tough for him to have his mail delivered somewhere that he doesn’t live. My sympathies.

William s. Cordua

River Falls