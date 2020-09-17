For almost 170 years, Wisconsin has had as its motto, “Forward!” reflecting the state’s continuous drive to be better. Wisconsinites pride ourselves on our work ethic, our beautiful state, and our strong communities.

Today, we must ask ourselves, are we living up to the full measure of that motto? That spirit of striving for the best? When you mark your ballot for the upcoming election, consider how well we’re doing on these indicators:

COVID response and health care: Which candidates advocate health measures to protect the public? Who’s listening to the doctors? Who’s wearing their masks? Which candidates support accessible and affordable health care? Who is concerned about improving mental health treatment in our community?

Jobs and the economy: Which candidates have a plan to support our small businesses? Add jobs to our communities? Who has been advocating for expanding the broadband network to ensure access for all? Which candidates have the support of the labor unions in our state? Who is advocating for increasing the minimum wage?

Climate and the environment: Who is speaking up about the corporate animal feed operations that are polluting our groundwater? Who is advocating for clean drinking water for all, not just those in cities? Who has the support of leading environmental organizations?

Education: Who has demonstrated a commitment to improving public education in our communities? And supporting increasing accessibility and affordability to higher education? Who supports strengthening our technical schools?

This election offers us the opportunity to vote for candidates whose efforts will give real meaning to the word “Forward” and ensure Wisconsin’s role as a leader in caring for its citizens.

P.R. Fricke

New Richmond