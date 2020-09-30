In a recent White House press conference, Donald Trump again declined to express support for a peaceful transfer of power after the election should he lose, saying “we’re going to have to see what happens.” This should have been a very easy question to answer, and the answer should have been “yes.” Trump then went on to spread doubt and lies about voting, saying “the ballots are a disaster.”

Everyone who wants to vote, should be able to vote -- that is democracy. Everyone should also be able to vote safely; this is a very reasonable expectation.

Sowing doubts about our election is irresponsible and this is yet another of the many times he has done this. I am very concerned about this, and I think every citizen should be, regardless of any party affiliation. No leader should say things like this. Spreading lies about the integrity of our elections is not a conservative value. Undermining democracy is not a conservative value.

I’m sure you share the same values as I do when it comes to our democracy, and we all need to stand up for them. We need to unite and trust each other and our democratic system.

Jesse Gilles

River Falls