Regarding the proposed communicable disease ordinance, I was on the fence after the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Subcommittee Town Hall meeting Oct. 7. Then U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opened my eyes to the potential abuse of such ordinance by her statement that being treated for COVID-19 may constitute a mental impairment sufficient to remove the current president of the United States from office.

If an elected official at the highest level of government is willing to engage in this kind of mental acrobatics, what protection from unelected officials like a county health officer do I, a simple resident of St. Croix County, have from unjust government intrusion into my life?

The proposed ordinance, and unfortunately also the corresponding state statute, allow for draconian measures like “forbid public gatherings”; “require isolation and/or quarantine of a subject”; “enter any building with a special warrant”; and “remove therefrom any person affected by a communicable disease.”

The officials at the meeting assured us, and I believe their good intentions, that none of this is on their minds. If that is the case, why do we need this ordinance?

The next crop of officials may not be as benevolent and implement actions that cannot be legally resisted (“No person may interfere with the investigation under this ordinance of any place or its occupants. …” ). Think outside the box and come up with an ordinance that achieves both, management of communicable diseases and guarantee of personal freedom. I would be very thankful.

Alex Bogdan

Town of Kinnickinnic