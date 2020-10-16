In a year full of unprecedented events, it is more important than ever that you exercise your right to vote this November. For a majority of United States citizens — anyone that isn’t a land-owning white male — people before us have fought for this right.

Minnesota offers multiple options to vote. Besides voting at your polling place in-person on election day, you can vote curbside outside of your polling place, vote early in-person, or vote with an absentee ballot from your own home. No matter your situation, there is a way for you to vote conveniently and safely in this election.

I encourage you to get started today.

First, check if you are registered to vote. If you’re not registered, you can register early in person at your local election office or at your polling place on election day.

If you would like to vote in person, you can look up the address and hours for early voting or vote on election day at your polling place. If you’d like to vote from home, request an absentee ballot (as soon as possible!) and mail it back, postmarked by Nov. 3 or return it in person to your county election office no later than 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

For more information, go to www.lwvmn.org/vote-from-home . You can view a sample ballot at mnvotes.org or Vote411.org.

Minnesota consistently has one of the highest voter turnouts in the country — let's make this year a record high for voter turnout!

Sandhya Kumar

Rochester

Sandhya Kumar is a college student and working on voter outreach efforts with the League of Women Voters.