Confront bullies

I have been confronting bullies since I was a high school student.

First, a senior picking on an underclassman, in college an athlete picking on other students, in military during the Vietnam War, a senior officer bully, who never got promoted after I confronted him. Then in private practice helping clients deal with bullies.

What I found is that most bullies have the following traits: they are greedy, they care only for themselves, they will lie to achieve their goals, and finally they attack everyone who does not agree with them. If they fail it is always someone else who is to blame, they will never accept responsibility for their actions.

This week the good people of the USA confronted and defeated a bully.

We have always had bullies in the U.S., but they used to be a small minority. Today, they have had four years for being supported and they see themselves as important. There is no place for bullies in the U.S. and we need to start in our communities to confront all bullies and take back our country.

Bob Peterson

Hudson

We can breathe

Dear, dear readers -- all of you,

I feel like we can breathe again.

I feel like we can dream again.

I feel like we can once again be good people, embracing each other, all of us, eager to understand the fears and insecurities that have brought us to this place in time.

Instead of the helplessness many of us have felt as we’ve banged our heads in vain against walls both literal and figurative in our quest for social justice, we now feel hopefulness.

Instead of the helplessness many others have felt as they’ve sought to express their feelings of put down, of grievance, of being disrespected and disregarded, we can finally discuss those things without the ominous presence of a dishonorable man.

We will resume our work with confidence and faith that brings greater justice for the poor, for immigrants, for victims of racism, and for our earth. We will all resume our quest to show greater love to each other, joyful in our shared humanity.

Breathing has become a metaphor for our time. For COVID. For Black Lives Matter. For our polluted planet. But for now, we can breathe, and that is life-giving. We are one humanity.

Jackie Brux

River Falls

Where are our leaders?

For the first time in modern history, if not ever, we have a president who is attacking our clerks, our voters, the integrity of our elections. Despite there being no evidence to substantiate these claims, he and other politicians are leading people to undermine the upcoming transition of power. This is the sort of chaos we see in developing countries.

The world is laughing at us. Our markets and economy will suffer as a result of too many refusing to put country before party or even power. How far we have fallen that those empowered to lead are chasing baseless conspiracy theories and encouraging others to do the same.

Where are our local leaders? If the out-going president wants to attack our elections, let’s talk about what that means. It means they are saying that our local clerks are corrupt and our local postal workers are bad. This is not only wrong but dangerous. Where are our local leaders, elected representatives to speak for the integrity of our people and our community? Surely, they’re elected to do more than develop out-of-state businesses that they do not disclose to taxpayers. Their silence here is not OK and we deserve better.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Words can do so much harm

There is an old saying, “Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never harm me.” As Veterans Day approached I thought back at words my mother told me about my dad, who died when I was 11.

In 1942 my dad went to sign up for World War II at the Army recruiting office in Ellsworth, a year after my sister was run over and killed by an inattentive driver. As my dad approached the lady in charge, to sign up for the Army, the lady said to my dad, “How do you expect to protect your country when you can’t even protect your daughter?” Those “words” devastated my dad until the day he died in 1963.

So, if you are preaching your hate of the daily events, try to understand the feelings of others.

Tony R Huppert

Spring Valley