The Wisconsin governor has budget listening sessions coming up Tuesday, Nov. 17, and these are excellent opportunities for citizens and their families to tell the governor issues that are important to them with regard to the budget. The first virtual listening session is scheduled to focus on health care and public health. It will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Registration is required. Register to attend .

This year, some important issues facing Wisconsin citizens are access to the vaccine when it comes out; I also think it is important to ensure that it is affordable for all citizens.

People with Intellectual and developmental disabilities are a high risk population and should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines. Many rely on home health and personal care workers who travel between client homes for daily support and care.

If you would consider putting this in your paper, I would greatly appreciate it.