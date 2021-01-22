Hudson mayor misses a key opportunity

Mayor O'Connor missed an opportunity to condemn the dangerous rhetoric of the St. Croix County Republican Party, instead choosing the kind of flaccid response that solves nothing.

Once again, he refused to show any sort of competent leadership by addressing this serious problem. Instead of calling the extremists out by name, he kowtowed to the mob and sold out in an effort to satisfy the most extreme amongst his base. Toothless, blanket statements don't solve problems.

But now it's clear why. The photos of the mayor and the former St. Croix County Republican Chairman John Kraft at various fundraisers show exactly whose side O'Connor is really on, and it's certainly not the citizens or Hudson, who are tired of the same old crazy rhetoric and same old political B.S.

When you have friends like Kraft and seditionist Rep. Tom Tiffany, and refuse to condemn extremism right here in our community, it's clear that the mayor’s "Golden Rule" initiative is nothing more than empty words. Instead, it seems a lot more like a political move in preparation for his next campaign. He claims to hold a non-partisan position, yet enjoys the support of and frequents events hosted by local extremists.

I am incredibly disappointed with the mayor’s continued reluctance to call hateful rhetoric exactly what it is, and refusal to hold his extremist friends accountable for their actions. Hudson residents are tired of lip service and demand better.

Becca Haegele

Hudson

Do unto and for others

Growing up in the 1950s, the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” was stressed often. Treating others as we wish to be treated causes greater self-awareness; what would it be like to be disabled, poor, a foreigner, a person of color? When we walk in another person’s shoes, we tend to be kinder, less judgmental, more empathetic.

During the past 30 years, the Golden Rule has morphed into political correctness, defined as being extremely careful not to offend others. If tolerance and civility are looked upon with scorn, this should be a wake up call.

We are in the midst of a pandemic where wearing masks, or not wearing them, has become a political statement. Fifty percent of those who contract COVID-19 have no symptoms and have no idea they are contagious. If we are in this group, we might be infecting those around us, possibly causing severe illness, long-term complications, even death. By wearing masks, we are protecting other people, just as we hope others care enough to protect us!

It is time to do some soul searching, individually and collectively. Deciding to follow the Golden Rule would be a good place to start.

Diane Stannard

Hudson

There springs new hope

Since it was first postulated in 1686, Newton’s Third Law of Motion – For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction – has been a foundation of scientific understanding and progress.

Over 300 years later, let us hope to uncover its political corollary ... Rising from the wreckage left behind by the worst president in our nation’s history, there springs an administration that history will judge to have been among the best.

Godspeed, President Biden and Vice President Harris.

William Giese

Hudson