Education superintendent plays key role

I am a member of the League of Women Voters - St. Croix Valley, and I am urging citizens to participate in the upcoming election. The LWV is a non-partisan organization that has successfully promoted voting and active citizen democracy for over 100 years.

The upcoming statewide election is for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. Townships and counties may have additional local and judicial elections. The primary will occur on Feb. 16, 2021. The general election will occur on April 6, 2021.

The election of state superintendent of public instruction is nonpartisan and important. Because of the pandemic, students’ education has been drastically disrupted. Issues include health protection of students and staff, funding, disparity in education, and teacher shortage. Our public schools give depth and meaning to students, families, and communities.

I strongly urge the people to learn about the candidates and vote for the one of their choice. You can view the recorded forum of the candidates at: www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=94_HXyCVTS8&feature=emb_logo. Candidates’ views can be found at my.lwvwi.org/voterinformation and Vote411 as well as League of Women Voters St. Croix valley/Facebook.

Online voter access is at Myvote.wi.gov. Here individuals can register, request a ballot, and find their polling place. If absentee voting is your choice, it is recommended to request those ballots for the entire year, and you will receive them automatically.

You can vote early at your polling place, and of course vote on election day. You must always show that you have an acceptable photo ID to vote.

Marcy Armstrong Dorau

Star Prairie

Bring on the impeachment trial

Bring on the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump. Broadcast the facts to the world. It’s time for the truth to come out!

Allow the evidence of election fraud, money laundering, and Chinese Communist Party influence in business and colleges to be revealed. The players have been emboldened because the media is complicit in covering up their deeds. Let the circus begin.

Oh, and by the way, President Biden mandates mask-wearing on all federal property. It seems that Jen Psaki, his own press secretary, didn’t get the message. Rules for thee. but not for me!

Jacqueline Niccum

River Falls

The campaign was a lie

This is response to last week’s letter “The truth: Liberty wasn’t lost” in which the author implied that I lied: “Thou shall not lie.”

I did not have empirical evidence, but only common sense to judge the truth regarding the presidential election fiasco. Encouraged, seeing that Sidney Powell, author of the book “Licensed To Lie” is on the case, a book that exposed the corruption in Barack

Obama’s Department of Justice. I was very concerned, because that same corrupter was evident in the election.

In an interview, back when Barack Obama was a state senator, he admits his infidelity to the Constitution and therefore his oath. Obama: “The Constitution is a charter of negative liberties. Says what the states can’t do to you. Says what the federal government can’t do to you … .” In the same interview, Obama faults the civil rights movement and the

Supreme Court because they “didn’t break free from the constraints that were placed by the Founding Fathers in the Constitution.”

The Constitution does say what the government “must do” on our behalf: is to keep our liberty and our rights, secure.

I did not lie in my letter. But the campaign was a lie. See their fruits in the executive orders and actions.

Gerry Lancette

Town of Hudson

H.R.1 threatens free elections

After watching the various election proceedings, lawsuits and court actions (or lack thereof) it’s obvious that voting in any election from now on doesn’t matter. The very first bill to be introduced, H.R.1, if enacted will make rigged elections similar to every communist country. Read it ... and contact your representatives.

Virtually every court declined to take on election fraud cases. I’m betting the real reasons were that those judges, and/or their families, were threatened if they were so inclined as to take on the case. Even that bastion of constitutional stewardship, the Supreme Court of the United States, chickened out -- never considering videos of fraudulent ballots being counted in the middle of the night from magically appearing suitcases hidden from sight until they’re needed. The worthless cowards.

But there’s more. In 2022, there are 34 Senate seats up for grabs, and 20 of those are GOP. Apparently four have already decided not to run again. This could easily be another Democrat landslide, meaning old Chuckie Schumer may have a supermajority. Coupled with the results of H.R.-1 above, and anyone with half a brain will realize the country will be in serious trouble. We saw what happened in 2008-2010 when they controlled all branches and rammed through Obama Care. We’re still paying for that nightmare.

A bit off topic but relevant is that this new presidential team is probably the most anti-gun in U.S. history. People were already preparing for a potential Biden victory because they predicted there would be new onerous and unconstitutional gun laws in droves. The first might be this proposed $200 tax on each assault rifle, plus registration, fingerprints and pics of the owner along with magazine limits. All of that is unconstitutional.

Since last March firearms and ammunition sales have been skyrocketing. Check any sporting goods store and note the lack of firearms inventory, the bare ammo shelves and the exorbitant prices for what little is left. A wise person stocks up and not just with toilet paper.

Lee Christianson

Baldwin

Tiffany, a man against the people

There always seems to come a time in politicians lives when they become comfortable ignoring and discounting their constituents. That time came pretty early for U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany when he made the decision to vote against certifying a president his state chose to elect.

What goes through a politician's mind when they decide that the voters do not know what is good for them and that their vote should be thrown out because the politician disagrees with it. He made such a choice based on a tired and deeply discounted conspiracy theory involving election fraud. A theory that would require the very same ballots he was elected on to be fraudulent. Is he implying that he may not have been elected fairly in this last election?

I inquired to the Honorary Tom Tiffany on his decision to disenfranchise his state and his response was the following: “the House and Senate rejected constitutionally authorized challenges to the Electoral College in early January -- just as it did after 2000, 2004, and 2016 presidential elections when Democratic lawmakers lodged identical objections.”

Rep. Tiffany wants everyone to know that so long as his Democrat counterparts tried to disenfranchise voters first this makes it OK for him to do so. My 4- and 6-year-old children give similar responses when they fight. “He started it.”.My advice to you. Rep. Tiffany. is to grow up. You represent Wisconsin and while I am sure you are comfortable dangling from party strings, you have a job to do for the American people. I suggest you do it.

Jacoo Proue

River Falls



