Under the guise of “social justice" our ill-conceived Advisory Commission has conned our City Council into challenging the police department here in Red Wing. Working behind the scenes, advisory members have bad-mouthed our dedicated policemen and seek to micromanage police affairs.
Roger Pohlman is a true public servant and a great police chief, always fair and honest in his dealings with everyone. He deserves our wholehearted support.
I hope that everyone who agrees with me will tell their City Council person that.law and order are the police chief's job and Roger Pohlman is doing it the way it should be done.
Barb Betcher
Red Wing
City Council puts public safety at risk
Make no mistake. The safety of every Red Wing resident has been put in jeopardy by the City Council’s unfounded, outrageous, and politically motivated decision to remove Roger Pohlman from his position as police chief. There is no finer law enforcement officer here in Minnesota, or anywhere in America, than Roger Pohlman.
Let us be clear. There are elected and appointed officials here in Red Wing who need to be fired for the good of our community. They do not include Roger Pohlman. Stay tuned.
Tom & Jane Drazkowski
Jean Miller
Gene & Sarah Grave
Tom & Anne Wilder
Joe Engesser
Ron McCarthy
Becky Kirtz
Judy Johnson
Jan Langhas
Vic & Sheryl Voth
Daryl & AnnMarie Duden
Jennifer Lohman
Michael Harris
Dodie Harris
Kristianna Harris
Franz Harris
Steve & Gayle Lamke
Linden Pfeifle
Pat Valtakis
George & Rose Hintz
John & Sue Guerber
Stephanie Gengel (Elsen)
Peggy Rehder
Beth Breeden
