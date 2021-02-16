A recent RiverTowns editorial about COVID-19 compared the pandemic journey to a marathon that’s run in stages (RE, Jan. 16, 2021). The main themes I grasped from it were to stay positive, take the necessary steps and make the most of each day. There is a need for such an approach and many businesses across your readership are trying to adapt to the changes.

ProAct is no different. As a nonprofit serving people with disabilities in Red Wing, Hudson, Wis., and the surrounding areas, we’ve had some staff and program participants out as a precaution, or to quarantine for the virus. Thankfully, our people are cross-trained and have filled in the gaps. We are open during normal hours on weekdays. Be assured, we are committed to serving people in our communities and are filling orders for customers.

ProAct has a safety preparedness plan that is updated with new information as directed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Department of Health. Some of our services have been provided virtually, improving the quality of life for the people we serve who feel more comfortable staying home.

We are so grateful for the longtime partnerships in our communities that have helped us through these times. Thank you for your support. As the marathon continues, ProAct is planning for a solid finish and to keep on running well into the future.

Judie Foster-Lupkin

Eagan

Judie Foster-Lupkin is president and CEO of ProAct Inc.