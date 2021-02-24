There comes a time during tumultuous public discourse within a community when the collective needs to take a breather: that time has come to Red Wing.

This community, over the past 10 months, has been roiled by an extraordinarily heart-breaking event happening in Minneapolis that precipitated public actions here and nationwide to start reconciling deeply festering wounds within our society over widespread racism, including examining matters of social justice and policing. Yet, no matter how well intended these plans are for the common good, they can be easily upended by seriously explosive, dangerous discord.

So, we must ask ourselves how we wish to live. Do we want to spend our days blaming one another and living in misery? Condemnation is a loveless thought and causes suffering. It seems during turmoil and strife we must start anew.

We have a choice. Fear prompts condemnation while love forgives. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “I decided to stick with love.”

Joan Halgren

Red Wing