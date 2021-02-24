I respond to letters to the editor (RE, Feb. 13, 2021) criticizing the Red Wing City Council for placing the police chief on administrative leave. I fear the rancor expressed by a few citizens is an effort to create anger based on vague, unsupported allegations. Many of the signers were the same as those on the inflammatory letters during the recent campaign season.

Wisdom demands that we wait for the whole story and avoid emotional outbursts we will soon regret. The process is private to protect the chief, just as it would be for any of us at our place of employment.

Not a single City Council member voted against the decision. One member who voted “yes” was recently elected on a platform of strong public safety. Another member, who often votes his personal feelings over facts, voted to abstain rather than express disapproval with a “no” vote.

We should not jump to conclusions. We elected our City Council to keep us safe.

We have all been recent witnesses to the danger of blind loyalty to a person over the rule of law -- and the violent results.

We should give our City Council the respect they deserve for living up to their oaths of office and doing the job we sent them there to do -- and our fellow citizens the respect they deserve by not attempting to manipulate them with false stories.

Red Wing is a beautiful, well-run city, filled with friendly people. Let’s not let poisonous rhetoric take that away from us.

Joe Blank

Red Wing