While there are lots of Red Wing City Council decisions that have, at the least, been unimpressive in the last five to six years, I think a lot of the outrage about the firing of the town’s police chief is uninformed, rumor-fed delusion.

The idea that this particular city council is somehow radically “liberal” or disconnected from the community pulse ignores the fact that the six council members who voted to terminate Roger Pohlman’s at-will contract is about as diverse a collection of local citizens as the city can manage. There is very little about that group of people that would qualify as anything that resembles radical, liberal, anti-law enforcement, or even slightly left-of-center. At best, there are some tender “feelings” hurt among the folks expressing outrage and lots of misinformation.

A recall election would cost local taxpayers money and do nothing about fixing the many problems in the structure of Red Wing’s local government.

T.W. Day

Red Wing