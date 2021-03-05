In the story “The repercussions of COVID-19 on students’ mental health,” Alainn Hanson told the Republican Eagle, “I think it is important that the Youth Commission looks at mental health because the topic of mental health has always been a heavily stigmatized topic, especially in young people.”
Convincing students there is a stigma to mental health issues has consumed a great deal of our energy. I am loath to address our interests in passing that prejudice on to children.
Harold A Maio
Ft Myers. Fla.
Retired mental health editor