It is an incredible honor for me to lead and serve the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce. I am excited to take the reins of this incredible organization and grateful for the Board's confidence in me. I am particularly fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented team as we take the chamber into the future. Over the past 12-plus years, the chamber has flourished under Patty Brown’s leadership and made it into the organization that it is today. I’m fortunate to have her nearby as a mentor in the coming months and years ahead.

I am looking forward to forging strong relationships with the chamber board, ambassadors, and organizations the chamber works closely with. I am even more excited about getting to know all of you - the members, partners, and citizens - who make the Red Wing Chamber and community what it is and the many who continue to work tirelessly in support of the chamber and the entire Red Wing community.

While the Red Wing Chamber has seen great success, we should always remain hungry to do more. The industries we are all involved in are continually changing and evolving. Innovation, creativity, and collaborations will help us move forward into the future. This past year has been unprecedented, but we are headed for greater places and will thrive in the years ahead together.

It is my goal for the Red Wing Chamber to continually focus on our customers, the businesses and the community, providing the best service and benefits, and to follow through on the mission and goals set forth for the chamber. Growing up in Southeast Minnesota, Red Wing has always been a place of excitement, beauty, and adventure for me. I’m thrilled to be a part of a community that brings so much pride to the entire region and State of Minnesota and to share in the excitement and growth that lies ahead.

I have an open door policy, so please stop by, email, or call me with any questions, suggestions, or simply just to get more acquainted. I am always here for you, as are the rest of the dedicated staff at the chamber.

Looking forward to immersing myself more in the spectacular Red Wing community and working with all of you in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead.

Michelle Larson

Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.