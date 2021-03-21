As a member of the League of Women Voters of the Upper St. Croix Valley, I encourage citizens to participate in the spring election on April 6.

Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, both nonpartisan, will be running for the position of state superintendent of public instruction. This is a very important position, especially now that schools have been seriously impacted by the pandemic. Issues include COVID protection, funding, disparity in education, and teacher shortage.

There are also two nonpartisan candidates, Rick Cveykus and Greg Gill Jr., running to be on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District III.

Candidate information can be found at VOTE411/Wisconsin, Wisconsin Public Education.

Network and Public Broadcasting Service websites. Local election information can be found on your county website.

Online voter information can be found at MyVote.wi.gov. Online voter registration ended on March 17, but a ballot can still be requested until April 1; and you can find your local clerk and polling place. If you wish to request an absentee ballot, it is important to request and return it ASAP to avoid delays.

Voters can also vote early with their local clerk through April 2. Call to see what your clerk’s hours are. And don’t forget that you can both register and vote on Tuesday, April 6 — election day. In Wisconsin, voter registration requires proof of residence (drivers license or other). All voting requires an acceptable ID ( bringit.wi.gov ) to be on file, whether it be absentee or in person.

Kay Brooks, New Richmond

Kay Brooks is the Voter Services Chair with the League of Women Voters-St. Croix Valley