My husband and I were “snowbirds” for 17 years, living in Arizona for seven months and Red Wing for five months. Almost two years ago, despite Arizonans and Minnesotans telling us we were crazy, we moved to Red Wing full time.

We loved this lovely little town, and felt safe and secure. But not so much anymore.

Now we are hearing about how the police chief was fired by the City Council -- with no explanation to us citizens, no warning or time for him to speak, even though he had been a fine public servant.

We have lived in many places, but not heard of a person being treated so unfairly. And are beginning to question if living here is such a good idea after all.

Donna & Dennis Yecke

Red Wing