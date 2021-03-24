My husband is recovering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer in his bone marrow. He was extremely fortunate to have undergone a stem cell transplant at the end of last year, but like all families fighting cancer, the diagnosis has been frightening and all consuming. We feel so very lucky that our family has been able to benefit from modern medical advances, and that my husband’s life has been prolonged and saved in the face of this cancer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly heightened our fears about my husband’s health to new levels, and his compromised immune system puts him at greater risk. Thankfully, medical innovation and advancement have come to our aid once again, and he’s received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I also just received my first dose – I am so grateful not only to be protecting my health, but the health of others as well.

Advancements in medicine through research and innovation have saved my husband’s life more than once. I know so many families share this experience. There are currently many diseases without a cure, and as COVID-19 has proven, we don’t know what may be coming.

Lawmakers must continue to support the industry working tirelessly to discover new medications and treatments that save lives.

This year, as health care remains at the center of congressional efforts, I hope that our elected leaders including Sen. Tina Smith will put patients first and defend medical innovation by supporting our biopharmaceutical industry.

Kathy Thompson

Woodbury