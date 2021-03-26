Join us in creating communities of immunity. Goodhue County Health and Human Services and Mayo Clinic Health System have teamed up with community partners to provide up-to-date and important information regarding the COVID vaccine. Our best hope to come back together as family, friends, and a community is the COVID vaccine.

The United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties is proud to be a part of this collaborative effort to promote vaccination against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the easiest things that we can do to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe and healthy. That is what LIVING UNITED means.

There are a lot of reasons to get the COVID vaccine.

Get it for what you love.

Get it for who you love.

Get it for family time.

Get it for time with friends.

Get it for your co-workers.

Get it for your customers.

Get it to come back.

Get it to move forward.

“By getting your vaccinations, we are a step closer to having our community back to 100% open again,” stated Kyle Paulson, Cannon Falls Chamber director.

Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson stated, “The opportunity to get vaccinated is here and available, so we should all take advantage of it. It’s what we need to do to get things up and running. I’m personally glad I was able to get vaccinated, and I hope everyone else will, too.”

All three vaccines are safe and effective, so be sure to take advantage of your first opportunity to get vaccinated. That might be with your healthcare provider, local pharmacy, public health, or state of Minnesota. Our communities of immunity can’t be created without you. Get the COVID vaccine when it’s your turn and encourage your friends, family, and loved ones to get vaccinated

“As a science teacher, I reviewed a lot of data and research and leaned on my understanding of biology to further feel confident in deciding if the vaccine was right for me, stated Becky Norton, Red Wing City Council president. “With the most critical eye, I decided it was. When I was given the option as an educator much earlier than I anticipated to receive my first vaccine, I was ready to get it and look forward to my second soon.”

Together we encourage you to learn about the COVID vaccine and to get the COVID vaccine when it’s your turn. Find the most up-to-date local information about COVID and COVID Vaccines at: co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19 . For more information on how you and your organization or business can join us in creating communities of immunity contact Pam Horlitz at Horlitz.Pamela@mayo.edu.

Kyle Paulson

Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

Mike Wilson

Red Wing Mayor

Julie Malyon

Goodhue County CARE Clinic

Lisa Kelly

Goodhue County CARE Clinic

Maggie Cichosz

Goodhue County Health and Human Services

Jessica Seide

Goodhue County Health and Human Services

Pam Horlitz

Mayo Clinic Health System

Ilaya Hopkins

Mayo Clinic Health System

Michelle Larson

Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce

Kay Kuhlmann

Red Wing City Council administrator

Becky Norton, Red Wing City Council president

Maureen Nelson

United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties