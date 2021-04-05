Can you imagine going to the grocery store and suddenly hearing: POP! POP! POP! followed by glass shattering and people screaming?

I can, because it happened to a friend of mine in Boulder, Colorado, last week, March 22. This was the latest killing machine massacre and all 10 people who were shot died at the scene.

In her own words:

“I just took off running away. I found a tall stack of crates by a back door to hide behind, and I covered myself with aprons. I continued to hear the pops, cries, and at times close footsteps. This is the repeating sound track I’m working on removing, especially at night … . Finally, the SWAT team shot off the padlock on the back door near me and entered. When I heard their voices, I slowly stood up to face 6 rifles pointed at me.”

She was frisked, cleared and then hurried out of the building.

My friend is a retired elementary school teacher who had connections with four of the 10 dead victims. She is a kind person who was subjected to inhumane trauma because semi-automatic weapons are more important to some people than human lives.

Almost 40,000 people died from gun violence in 2017, the last year you were allowed to keep records. I am not anti-gun. I have taken gun safety training with my son. I am against assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The time has come to stop the proliferation of these killing machines!

Paul Drotos

Red Wing