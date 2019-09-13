After falling to Kasson-Mantorville, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team bounced back with a sweep of Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday.

The Cougars gave the Knights some trouble in every set despite falling in each of them. The two teams exchanged points throughout the second and third sets with neither team stringing together more than four points. The Knights prevailed, winning 25-18, 25-18 and 27-25.

Julianna Boyum was all over the court, leading the Knights in kills with 13 and third in digs with six. Riley Dummer tallied 13 digs and 12 assists, while Madi Luebke led the team with 18 assists. Ally Peterson contributed 10 kills and had seven digs. Kaia Johnson and Megan Mattson also had seven digs.

Sarah Mensink led the Cougars with 18 digs and six assists. Rylee Nelson tallied a team-high 17 assists, while contributing 10 digs and three aces. Tenlee Magnuson and Jakalyn Arendt each had seven kills.

K-W (4-1) take on Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on the road. Z-M (0-6) gets its next chance at a win on Thursday, Sept. 19 against Triton.

Lake City 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

Hannah LaBonte led the Tigers with 17 kills and two blocks in the team's sweep of Rochester Lourdes 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

Tiger Olivia Pennington added nine kills. Elyse Dalager led the Tigers with 17 assists, while Hannah Grimm had 13 assists. Morgan West recorded a game-high 15 digs. Delaney Issendorf contributed eight kills and seven digs.

Lake City (8-2) next host Triton on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Cannon Falls 3, Triton 0

The Bombers swept Triton 25-15, 25-11, 25-20.

Jaci Winchell paced the Bomber offense with 35 assists and two aces. Makayla Bowen had 10 kills and 14 digs, while Bree Robinson had 10 digs and Shayla Hustad tallied nine kills.

Cannon Falls (6-4) next face Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at home.

Stewartville 3, Goodhue 0

The Wildcats had a tough time against Class AA, No. 2 ranked-Stewartville. The Tigers won in three sets 25-9, 25-9, 25-19.

Arianna Thomforde led the Wildcats with 11 digs. Torrie Rehder added 10 digs. Abby Majerus and Joslyn Carlson each had four kills.

Goodhue (7-2) had its five-game win streak snapped. The Wildcats look to rebound in the Wabash-Kellogg Invite on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Other Area Scores:

Lanesboro 3, Randolph 0

Tuesday

The Class A No. 2-ranked Knights fell in three sets to the No. 5-ranked Komets of Class AA on Tuesday.

The Komets took Set 1 25-18, then cruised in the second set, winning 25-11. The Knights made it close in the third set, but fell short as the Komets won 25-20.

Madi Luebke led the Knights offense with 16 assists. Megan Mattson had 12 digs and Jullianna Boyum tallied 10 digs. Ally Peterson led the team in kills with six.

Cannon Falls 3, Byron 1

The Bombers gutted out a 25-22 win in the second set to even the score at a set apiece. The Bombers earned wins in the third and fourth sets 25-16 and 25-23 respectively for the win.

Jaci Winchell paced the Bomber offense with a game-high 39 assists. Winchell also had nine digs and two aces. Makayla Bowen had a team-high 14 kills, while Bree Robinson led the team in digs with 13.

Halle Hustad came up big on defense for the Bombers with 12 blocks. Shayla Hustad contributed seven blocks and had 10 kills.

Stewartville 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

After falling in the first two sets 25-12, 25-10, the Cougars won the third set 25-18. The Class AA No. 2-ranked Tigers cruised to a 25-8 win in the fourth set to win 3-1.

Sarah Mensink led the Cougars with 15 digs. Rylee Nelson tallied 13 assists, while Jakalyn Arendt had six kills and seven digs.

Other Area Scores:

Randolph 3, Glenville-Emmons 1