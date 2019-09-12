RIVER FALLS-- The Wildcat girls’ tennis team improved to 8-2 on the season with a resounding 6-1 Big Rivers Conference over Rice Lake Tuesday, Sept. 10. In Rice Lake.

Head coach Chad Forde said it was another feather in the cap for the ever-improving Wildcats, who won a total of three matches last season.

“We knew going in that we would most likely win,” Forde said. “However, we have had some matches this year where the match was always in hand but we would still have closer scores than we should have. When looking at some of our scores, especially at one and three singles and one and two doubles, they really just dominated from the start and never dropped down to their skill level. It was another step in finishing in the top three of the BRC.”

Kalea Lemke rolled at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory while Lindsey Myhre had an easy time at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-1 win. The Cat’s No. 4 singles player, Ellie Hira, had to work harder to pull out a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

In doubles play, Heidi Marg and Katie Swanson cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 spot and Molly O’Malley and Ali Schretenthaler won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while Olivia Bell and Andreea Ghenciu won 6-4, 6-0 at No 3

River Falls’ lone loss came at No. 2 singles, where Grace Wachtler dropped a hard-fought 6-7 (5) 4-6 decision.

The Wildcats have a busy stretch ahead with a non-conference match at Red Wing Friday, Sept. 13, the New Richmond Quad against the host Tigers, Altoona and Eau Claire North Saturday, Sept. 14, and a home match against 10-time defending Big Rivers Conference champion Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 17. Thursday, Sept. 19, they’ll visit Chippewa Falls before seeing Wisconsin Rapids, Assumption and Lakeland Union at the Wisconsin Rapids Quad Saturday, Sept. 21.

Forde said the Cats have their work cut out for them in the coming week.

“I was proud of the team against Rice Lake,” Forde said. “Now we start a brutal stretch of a lot of matches in a very short amount of time. Luckily, the majority of the matches we should win. However, two huge sub-sectional matches are mixed within that stretch with matches against New Richmond and Memorial.”