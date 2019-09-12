RIVER FALLS-- Rain wiped out a 9-hole Big Rivers Conference mini-meet at River Falls Thursday, Sept. 12, but River Falls and Hudson still got in a pair of matches this week at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Nemadji Golf Course in Superior Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Wildcats moved even with the Raiders in the BRC standings with a first place score of 191 Tuesday at Wild Ridge. Hudson was second with 206 while Menomonie and Eau Claire Memorial tied for third with 213.

Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with a one over-par, 9-hole score of 37 but River Falls posted the next four lowest scores to claim the team title. Hannah Harper tied for second with a round of 47 while Jaden Woiwode, Makaylin Harer and Madyson Shew shared third place with identical scores of 48.

Makayla Shilts contributed a score of 50 to the Raider’s team total and Courtney Dummer shot 52 while Molly Nelson finished with 57.

Wednesday Harper topped the field at a blustery Nemadji Golf Course on the shores of Lake Superior to lead River Falls to a first place team total of 355 at the 18-hole Superior Invitational. Hudson was second with 391 while Rice Lake took third with 403.

Harper carded a 77 to earn medalist honors while Hillman led the Raiders with a second place score of 82. Woiwode was third with 83, and Shew shot 97 while Harer rounded out River Falls’ team total with 98.

Dummer finished with a 98 for Hudson and Nelson shot 103 while Maliah Pytleski finished with 108.

The Wildcats and Raiders will return to Nemadji for the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament Oct. 2.

Thursday’s BRC match was rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, at River Falls. The BRC Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Set. 26, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.