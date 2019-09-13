Fall Ice Skating Lessons

River Blades Skating School will be putting on fall ice skating lessons at Hastings Civic Arena Oct. 5-Dec. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. with no lessons on November 30.

HAST “I Love to Swim” Lessons

The HAST “I Love to Swim” lesson progressive program offers five different levels of instructions and utilizes the four Olympic strokes. Classes are for children 3 years old and up. See their website www.hastswimteam.com, Registration/Swim Lessons for more details and to register online.