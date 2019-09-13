The Bomber rushing attack could not be contained Friday night at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field. Seven different running backs found the back of the end zone for Cannon Falls in its 60-0 victory over Red Wing.

Kade Holt, Trenton Matthies, Marcus Banks, Devin Sexton, Riley Miller, Jake McAdam and Carson Hammel each scored a touchdown. Matthies, as he did the previous two weeks, scored multiple touchdowns. He now has eight rushing touchdowns on the year.

Despite not cracking 100 yards rushing for a third straight week, Matthies was all smiles after the game.

“It's our third year (running) this offense,” said Matthies who ran for 90 yards on eight carries. “(We’ve had) a lot of practice on those fakes and the line is doing a great job opening it up for me.”

Matthies said the Bomber run game opens up the many different looks to the same guy inside or can open up the pass. The Bombers didn’t need to pass as they attempted just two; one came on a failed two-point conversion and the other on an overthrow by Jack Dommeyer to the end zone from 7 yards out.

With the loss, the Wingers losing streak moved to 13 consecutive games. Head coach Nate Freier said the loss hurts.

“We're not a finely-oiled machine,” Freier said. “This felt like we had taken a little bit of a step back. Despite the score last week, we showed a lot of life. We showed our potential, there were flashes of what we can be last week.”

All night long the Bombers ran the ball effectively in their three running back set. Freier said after the game the Bombers owned the “perfect offense.”

“You look at that offense and think why doesn't everybody run it. It's a perfect offense for the type of kids they have. ... They're just brutal. That run game is devastating."

The Wingers weren’t able to do much on offense. Holt had an interception that led to points in the first half and Mason Duden returned a blocked punt for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

What offense was provided came from Wyatt Gonsior and Dontray Johnson. Both had to step up with Jack Carlson out for the game.

Freier said he likes what both have become in terms of playmakers and as knowledgeable football players.

“Wyatt Gonsior is one of the most natural football players we have on this team,” Freier said. “He's been a phenomenal talent for our team. Dontray Johnson, same thing. ... He's shown great leadership.”

The Wingers gained 82 yards through the air and 56 yards on the ground. Gonsior hauled in a majority of the Wingers catches in the first half and Johnson led the Wingers in rushing.

For the Bombers, Carson Hammel led the team with 91 yards on three carries. Kade Holt added 77 yards on six carries. As a team, Cannon Falls rushed 42 times for 454 yards.

Duden led the Bomber defense with his blocked punt touchdown and a team-high nine tackles. Dommeyer and Miller combined for three sacks.

Red Wing (0-3) next travels to Lake City (2-1). The Tigers passing game led them to a 27-14 win over the defending Class AAA champion Rochester Lourdes Friday night.

Cannon Falls (3-0) remained perfect in the 2019 season. The Bombers do not play on Sept. 20, but return action Sept. 27 on the road against Lake City.