With the defense coming up big and the passing of Justin Wohlers, the Lake City football team handed the defending Class AAA state champion Rochester Lourdes a 27-14 loss on Friday night.

Wohlers tossed three touchdowns which included a 34-yard pass to Reid Gastner in the final minute of the second quarter. The Gastner touchdown gave the Tigers a 27-14 lead, one that stood to the final whistle.

Gastner found the back of the end zone three times; one rushing, two receiving. He ended the night with three receptions for 53 yards. Jake Wohlers added 49 yards on three catches.

Tiger running back Ben Nutt ran the ball 21 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Tigers a 21-7 lead. Justin Wohlers was 11-of-22 for 195 yards.

Lake City (2-1) next faces Red Wing (0-3) at home. The Wingers are still looking for its first win after a 60-0 loss to Cannon Falls.

Rushford-Peterson 8, Goodhue 7

Goodhue broke the scoreless tie with 3 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Kyle Schoenfelder received a 1-yard pass from Sam Opsahl.

The 7-0 score stood until 28 seconds remaining the game. R-P running back Peyton Morrison ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out. The Trojans went for the win on a two-point conversion. The attempt, as seen in the tweet below, was successful. The Trojans snatched a win away from the Wildcats.

TD RP going for 2 with 28.5 left pic.twitter.com/oAiOypBF9k — R-P Activities (@RPTrojansJLoney) September 14, 2019

Opsahl finished 10-for-15 and 95 yards with a touchdown. Ryley Christianson was the leading reciever for the Wildcats with four receptions for 32 yards. Shoenfelder ran 10 times for 26 yards. Baxter O'Reilly carried the ball eight times for 45 yards.

Goodhue (2-1) returns home to host No. 3-ranked Blooming Prairie (3-0). The Blossom’s handed the Wildcats their only two losses of 2018.

Randolph 28, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Nick Drinken had himself another strong performance in Randolph's 28-6 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

Drinken connected with AJ Weidner on a 16-yard pass to get the scoring started for the Rockets midway through the first quarter. The Rockets scored again on 14-yard pass from Drinken to Dane Ehleringer to make it 12-0.

After a Falcon touchdown, the Rockets responded in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Ehleringer hauled in his second touchdown of the game on a 45-yard play.

From then on, the Rockets padded its lead while keeping the Falcons out of the end zone.

Drinken finished with 297 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 16-of-22. Rocket Mack Swanson ran for 60 yards on 14 carries. Stoesz finished with 109 yards on four catches. Ehleringer and had 86 yards on four catches and Weidner hauled in four receptions for 50 yards.

Randolph (3-0) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) for its homecoming game Sept. 20.

Caledonia 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

The Cougars couldn't end Caledonia's win streak on Friday night.

The Warriors led at the half 15-0. In the third quarter, the Warriors scored three times to run away with the game. Noah King and Dalen Lemke combined for three rushing touchdowns in the third.

King later found JaShon Simpson from 14 yards out for a last-minute touchdown in the fourth.

Cougar quarterback Willie Holm was 4-of-9 for 27 yards. Running back Calven Voxland ran the ball 20 times for 78 yards. Beau Jurrens added 27 yards on eight carries.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (0-3) and Pine Island (0-2) each look to earn their first win at Zumbrota-Mazeppa next Friday. The Panthers lost to St. Charles 15-7.

St. Charles 15, Pine Island 7

The Panthers tied the game 7-7 with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Jarod White.

Emerging star running back Logan Wendt gave the Saints a lead with a 2-yard run with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

The Saints out-gained the Panthers 354-240. WHite ran for 113 yards on 21 carries for the Panthers. Max Owen added 60 yards on seven carries.

Other Area Scores:

Lewiston-Altura 30, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) faces Randolph (3-0) at Klahr Field on Sept. 20.