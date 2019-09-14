The ripple effect took center stage in the second half of the East Ridge and Eastview game on Friday night, which allowed the Raptors to come away with a 42-14 victory and the first win of the season.

Now, the players and coaches are hoping this ripple effect continues heading into next week to even out their record heading into the second half of the football season.

"It was an electric night for our first home game of the season," said Ben North. "Both sides of the ball was working well for us tonight and that always leads to a strong win."

The ripple effect really started at halftime because Eastview took a 7-0 lead to start the game and it looked like the score was going to stay that way for the first half. Then, East Ridge came back fighting with a couple minutes left in the second quarter as Riley Larson found Brody Kriesel for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

With that being the last score of the first half, the Raptors went into the half with the momentum and confidence to continue piling on in the second half. That's when the ripple effect began for East Ridge.

"That touchdown to tie the game in the first half was huge for us because it gave us back the momentum," said East Ridge head coach Dan Fritze. "We just wanted to carry that momentum for the third quarter and the second half. I couldn't be more proud of how our players came out and worked together to get this win against a strong Eastview team."

The second half started with a kickoff return by Andres Pettis, which put East Ridge in the red zone to start the third quarter. The very next play, Fritze had it designed for a touchdown and the players executed it just like he envisioned it.

Jackson Turner was in as quarterback for the Raptors and handed it off to the running back, but the back threw it back to Turner to run a flea flicker. Turner found Kriesel in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown and Kriesel's second touchdown of the game.

That gave East Ridge a 14-7 lead as Eastview came out offensively for its first drive of the half. A few plays into the drive though, Ben North was watching the Eastview quarterback's eyes and anticipated the throw to intercept the ball for the Raptors.

He was tackled in the red zone allowing great field position for the East Ridge offense. Larson was able to find his way into the end zone with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 21-7 lead.

"Start it off right and keep going from there," Larson said was the focus heading into the second half. "Andres Pettis, great job starting us off right, scored. And then all of a sudden, Ben with the big pick six ... it was amazing."

A few minutes after Larson's score, North intercepted another pass and this time wanted to score. He was determined to get in the end zone for that interception.

"I wanted to score that interception," North said while laughing and smiling. "I saw some more green in front of me and ran as fast as I could to score that touchdown."

It was a 30-yard Pick 6 that extended the lead to 28-7 in the third quarter. The ripple effect continued in the third quarter as Larson ran in for one more touchdown, this time a 5-yard touchdown, to make it a 35-7 lead.

Eastview doubled its score in the beginning of the fourth quarter with a touchdown, but that would be the last score for the Lightning in the game. The Raptors would add one more touchdown late in the game as Charlie McGurran broke a tackle and found a lane for a 58-yard rushing touchdown.

That touchdown made it a 42-14 game, which would be the final score and improve East Ridge's record to 1-2 on the season. The win was a confidence boost for the Raptors knowing they have one more game at home before hitting the road again.

Their next home game is a big one. It's the homecoming game as homecoming week has approached East Ridge High School during the week of Monday, Sept. 16.

East Ridge will host Roseville on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. for the homecoming football game, but the mentality doesn't change in practice or how the Raptors prepare for this upcoming game.

"We just need to continue being focused each day in practice and that will help us in Friday's game next week," North said. "If we have a week of practice like we had this past week, it'll be a fun game next Friday. We had some great practices this past week heading into this game tonight."

Fritze always looks forward to the homecoming game because it brings the community together and the players are able to play in front of their friends, families and the East Ridge community as a whole. He's also excited because he gets to see some familiar faces that are always part of the Raptor family.

"I get to see the alumni and the former players that return for homecoming," Fritze said. "It's always fun to have them come back. They are always welcomed in the Raptor family."

The players, coaches and East Ridge community are hoping the effects of this game ripple into next week's game against Roseville as not only is it the homecoming game, but it's an opportunity to even their record to 2-2 on the season.