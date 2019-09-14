After sputtering to an 0-3 start to the season, the Hudson football team looked more like it’s old self in a 56-20 victory over Eau Claire North Friday night, Sept. 13.

The Raiders struck early and often, scoring 35 points in a span of 7 minutes, 21 seconds in the second quarter, on its way to building a 49-6 halftime lead and even its Big Rivers Conference record at 1-1.

Hudson coach Adam Kowles said the Raiders concentrated on getting back to basics in practice this week and it paid off in a dominating performance Friday night.

“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “It’s one of those things where guys just said, let’s come to play, let’s come to practice. And we had a great week of just fine-tuning things and simplifying things. We’ve been doing too much offensively and defensively, almost outhinking ourselves. We said, let’s just simplify it and get after it a little bit.”

The Raiders got after it right from the start, with Brandon Moeri picking off a pass on the opening possession of the game and returning it 57-yards to the Husky 8-yard line. Hunter Danielson scored on the very next play to give Hudson a 7-0 lead.

A third down sack by Torrin Phillips ended the Huskies next possession and three plays after taking possession near midfield, Danielson broke free from 48-yards out to put Hudson up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

But that was just the opening act. The Raiders went on to score five touchdowns in the first 7:21 of the second quarter to really get the home crowd going.

Zach Kochedorfer scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the quarter before Phillips picked off a pass at the line of scrimmage and took it back 55-yards to paydirt just over a minute later. After a Husky three-and-out, Chase McArthur sprinted 58-yards for a score before Matthew Nordahl took a pitch from Jake Miller for a 36-yard touchdown run. Nick Jilek made it seven touchdowns in six offensive possessions with a 19-yard TD run, and just like that it was a 49-0 game with 4:39 remaining in the first half.

Kowles said it was good to see the Raiders play fast and loose after three straight losses to open the season.

“You lose one early, and then you lose another early; I don’t care who you are, you get doubts, and you hear it from other people,” he said. “You’ve got to get rid of all that stuff and just keep doing things the way you’re supposed to. And guys did it all week. It was a great week of practice and they had a great attitude.”

Eau Claire North scored late in the first half and got a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter against the Raider backups to make it a 49-20 game before Troy Bounting made the final 56-20 with a 9-yard touchdown run with 8:37 remaining.

Kowles said it was nice to get everyone some playing time.

“We’ve had three relatively close games and we haven’t got a lot of playing time for some of those guys so to get everybody in tonight was nice,” he said. “Guys want to play; guys want to contribute. That’s why you’re on the team. And it’s great to see everybody contribute. Everybody was a part of it.”

The Raiders averaged over 10-yards per play in the win, totalling 372 yards, all on the ground, on 37 snaps. Thirteen different players carried the ball in the win, led by Danielson with 99 yards in nine attempts.

Hank Gierke had a team-high seven tackles and recovered a fumble on defense while Phillips had five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and an interception return for a touchdown.

While the Raiders can celebrate their victory over the winless Huskies, Kowles said they have plenty of work to do when they return to practice this week as they prepare to host undefeated Superior this Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited but we just have to get better and keep improving and tweak things,” he said. “We know it gets harder, but we just have to play our game and see what happens.”