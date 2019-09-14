RIVER FALLS-- Menomonie’s defense proved to be the difference in the Mustang’s 21-7 Big Rivers Conference victory over River Falls Friday night, Sept. 13, in Menomonie.

The Mustangs held the BRC’s leading rusher Seth Kohel to just 24 yards on 10 carries and came up with a big defensive stop late in the third quarter with the Wildcat’s threatening to tie the score.

Despite holding the Wildcats to just 31 total yards in the first half, the Mustangs were clinging to a 7-0 lead midway through the third quarter before forcing a River Falls fumble at the Wildcat one-yard line and converting it into a touchdown to make it a 14-0 game.

The Wildcats responded with a 65-yard drive, ending with a 35-yard touchdown run by quarterback Peter Noreen, to cut the gap in half, then recovered a misplayed ball by the Mustangs on the ensuing kickoff at the Menomonie 17-yard line.

But a pass completion for a loss and then a backwards pass that rolled out of bounds for a five-yard loss backed River Falls up. A short run made it fourth down and the Wildcats failed on a 37-yard field goal attempt.

The Mustangs responded with a 66-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third quarter to make the final 21-7.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the BRC while River Falls slipped to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the conference. The Wildcats will host Rice Lake (0-4, 0-2) Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.