Academy Force started the 2019 season with two close games that resulted in a win and a loss. The football team was either a play ahead or behind that resulted in the 1-1 record heading into week three.

The week three matchup was at Concordia Academy in Roseville and the outcome was much different than the first two weeks. The Beacons scored early and often resulting in a 44-14 loss on Friday night and dropping Academy Force's record to 1-2 on the season.

"We played a tough and well-coached Concordia Academy team," said Academy Force's head coach Noah Dombrovski. "They executed their game plan well and we learned a lot from this game."

The Beacons started the game with a touchdown and a safety in the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead. The second quarter went in Academy Force's favor as Ethan Petersen ran into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 deficit heading into the half.

The third quarter was a dagger for Academy Force as Concordia Academy scored four touchdowns, including a pick six, and the lead extended to 37-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beacons tacked on one more touchdown to make it 44-7, but Academy Force ended the game with a 28-yard touchdown run by Jake Aga. That created the 44-14 final score in favor of Concordia Academy.

Obviously, it's not the score Dombrovski was looking for on Friday night, but he also liked the way his team reacted to loss.

"We have great leaders on this team and it showed as our captains and older players made sure these younger players didn't put their heads down," Dombrovski said. "They were frustrated about the loss, but they also want to work hard to fix the mistakes in the game for the upcoming weeks."

Dombrovski knows that the conference schedule doesn't get any easier this season, so the players are excited to get back on the field next week to see how they improved from Friday night.

Academy Force will host Brooklyn Center on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at St. Croix Prep. Brooklyn Center has faced similar opponents as Academy Force this season and they have a 1-2 record as well.