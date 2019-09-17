The two teams were tied at 1 entering the second half. Chris Ramirez netted the lone Tiger goal.

Lake City moved to 1-4-1 overall.

Saturday

The PIZM boys' team shut out St. Charles 4-0 on Saturday.

Wildcats goalkeeper Corey Peters made six saves. Edison Toft netted a goal in the first half. The Wildcats added on in the second with goals from Brandt Konik, Dan Mikaeo and Mark Quintero.

Girls

Needing overtime, the PIZM girls' team couldn't find the back of the net. Neither could St. Charles as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Madeline Hansen and Ave' Waldo each scored for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Jordan Weber stopped six shots on net.