Olivia Morrisey won at No. 4 singles 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 over Kendall Clausen. Each of the three Tiger double pairs won their respective matches. Ava Wallerich and Kaylee Muenzhuber won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-0, Emma Brunkow and Elsie Weinrich won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-3 and Dorothy Holland and Molly Kennedy won a competitive No. 3 doubles 7-5, 6-3.

Lake City moved to 8-2 overall. The Tigers next face Cannon Falls on Tuesday.

Saturday

The Lake City girls' tennis team split its two games at the Rochester Mayo invitational on Saturday.

Cretin Derham Hall beat the Tigers 5-2 and the Tigers swept Henry Sibley 7-0.

Against Cretin, Molly Kennedy won the only singles match for the Tigers. Kennedy beat Audrey Graham 6-4, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

In No. 1 doubles, Tigers Emma Brunkow and Kaylee Muenzhuber beat Anna Holm and Ella Klein 6-3, 6-4.

Against Henry Sibley, Sarah Ziebarth won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Renae Harvey won at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2. Madeline Medvec won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-2. Liberty Heise won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-1.

Ava Wallerich and Brunkow won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-2. Dorothy Holland and Muenzhuber won at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 7-5. Olivia Morrisey and Elsie Weinrich won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.