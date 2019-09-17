MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MAHTOMEDI 3, PARK 2

The Park girls' volleyball team traveled to Mahtomedi for a tough road match on Monday. That toughness was shown throughout the night as the two team went back-and-forth with victories, but Mahtomedi earned the 3-2 win over the Wolfpack.

Park started the match with a 1-0 lead as the Wolfpack won the first set with a 25-17 final score. Then, Mahtomedi came back to tie it at 1-1 with a 25-19 second set win.

The Wolfpack battled back to take a 2-1 lead with a 25-19 third set win, but Mahtomedi tied the match again with a 25-17 fourth set win. The match went into a decisive fifth set, which went back-and-forth until the very end.

Mahtomedi was able to close the victory with a 15-12 fifth set win and win 3-2 in the overall match.

Park will look to continue playing hard on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. as the Wolfpack returns home to host Roseville for a conference match.