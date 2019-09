MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY 2, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1

Mounds Park Academy took a 1-0 lead at the half over New Life Academy on Monday night and added one more goal to defeat the Eagles with a 2-1 final score.

New Life will look to bounce back from the loss as the Eagles host Trinity on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. for a home game.