The Wingers had trouble stringing points together, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

"The scores tonight do not reflect the fight that was shown by the team against one of the top teams in the state.," Red Wing head coach Lindsay Woychek said. "The team played together, made some tough plays, and led to start the second set for the first 10 points."

Winger Abi Deming had 10 kills and seven digs. Hallie Roschen tallied 14 assists and 10 digs. Elle Thorson came up with three blocks, while Elle Brandt added nine digs.