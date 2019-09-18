The Lake City boys' soccer team got a lead in the first half and never looked back, winning 5-1 over Stewartville on Tuesday.

Andrew Green got the Tigers on the board with a goal from close range near the midway point of the first half.

Later in the first, Stewartville goalkeeper Matthew Muller attempted to clear the ball with Aidan Palmer and Stewartville defender Josh Olson crashing the net. Muller's attempt hit off his teammates leg and was redirected into the back of the net. The goal was given to Josh Renelt.

In the second, Evan Huettl, Steven Ramirez and Kylar Ruffell each scored for the Tigers.

PIZM 5, Kasson-Mantorville 0

The PIZM boys' team shut out Kasson-Mantorville. Corey Peters made four saves, all in the first half.

The Wildcats scored twice in the first half off corner kicks. Isaac Schmoll scored off a kick from Dan Mikaeo and Landon Chandler also scored off a Mikaeo corner kick.

Schmoll, Drew Christopherson and Jack Smothers each found the back of the net for the Wildcats in the second.

Area Boys' Scores:

Rochester Lourdes 4, Cannon Falls 0





Girls

Byron 4, PIZM 1

The PIZM girls' soccer team fell to Byron on Tuesday.

The Bears scored two in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. Raquel Morera scored for the Wildcats in the second, but the comeback couldn't be completed as the Bears scored two more goals in the half.

Wildcats goalkeeper Jordan Weber made 13 saves.