Leading in both the second and third sets, the Lake City volleyball team had a tough time putting Triton away. The Tigers eventually won the fourth and fifth sets to win 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Tigers won the first set 25-17, but lost the next two sets each by a 26-24 score. In the second and third sets, the Tigers led by four points but struggled to slow the Cobras in the later stages of each set.

The Tigers won 25-9 in the fourth set, then capped off the victory with a 15-11 win in Set 5.

Elyse Dalager led the Tigers with 36 assists. Delaney Issendorf had a team-high 26 kills, while Olivia Pennington and Hannah Labonte each had 13 kills. Hannah Grimm contributed 26 assists. Morgan West tallied a team-high 28 digs.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Bethlehem Academy 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past Bethlehem Academy in three sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.

Ally Peterson had a team-high 11 kills and 11 digs. Julianna Boyum tallied eight kills four aces and two blocks. Madi Luebke had a team-high 16 assists, while Riley Dummer added 15 assists.

Other Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

Goodhue 3, Pine Island 0

Randolph 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 1