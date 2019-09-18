It's a goal that Kate Overstreet will remember for the rest of her high school career.

The freshman Royal has been jumping from junior varsity to varsity throughout the season and co-head coach Pat Malicki had her go into the game during the overtime period.

The first overtime finished and the score was still tied 0-0 between Woodbury and East Ridge, so the final five-minute overtime period started. Overstreet knew it was now or never to score, so she saw her chance with a little over two minutes left in the game.

An East Ridge player kicked the ball over to goalie Lauryn Trebel and she was getting ready to kick the ball out to the midfield. Overstreet knew this was her chance so she ran over to Trebel and tried to disrupt the play, which allowed Overstreet to make contact with the ball.

The ball started rolling towards the goal, but it took about five seconds for the ball to reach the back of the net for a goal. The Woodbury fans, players and coaches started clapping, screaming and cheering as the Royals took a 1-0 lead over the Raptors.

"I blacked out after making contact with the ball," Overstreet said. "The next thing I remember is my teammates running over and cheering because I made a goal. It was an unbelievable moment and a moment I'll never forget."

The Royals finished the final two minutes with strong defense resulting in Woodbury capturing the rivalry win with a 1-0 final score over East Ridge.

For East Ridge, it was a hard loss to grasp, but head coach Tim Bunnell hopes this will help the team in the second half of the season.

"Rivalry games are always fun to have during the season," Bunnell said. "This type of atmosphere helps us prepare for section games because this will be the environment towards the end of the season."

It was a defensive battle pretty much the entire game as the score stayed tied at 0-0 until the second period of overtime. Both defenses did a good job of getting the ball out of the offensive zone quickly and the possession was pretty even between the two schools.

There was no particular team that held onto the ball longer as the offenses were aggressive, but the defenses hand the upper hand on Tuesday night.

"We have most of our faster girls on our defensive line so we made sure keep them in front of us," said junior Emily Scheuble. "We knew they wouldn't beat us on speed, so we just kept playing hard and we were able to get that shutout."

The shutout is one way to gain momentum and confidence, especially for a defense. Another way is earning a conference win against a city rival in an overtime game.

Scheuble and Overstreet both agreed that this type of win is huge for this team heading into a tough stretch of conference games before section games begin. They also thought this was probably the most complete game they've had this season as a team, which is a step in the right direction with the second half of the regular season ahead for the Royals.

Malicki was proud of how the girls played and were able to fight for that last goal and earn the victory. He knew the team had a tough week last week and this was a great way to turn that around and look forward to another conference game on Thursday.

"This was probably one of the best games we've played this season," Malicki said. "It doesn't get any easier though for us as we play more conference games, but hopefully it's a momentum boost for the girls in the games ahead."

Woodbury will hit the road and go down the street to Park High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. to play the Wolfpack in a crosstown rivalry game.

Bunnell said with this loss it'll be hard to claim that conference title at the end of the season, but it doesn't mean the season is over. He knows this team is talented and they will look to turn this around in the second half of the season, so the Raptors can have some momentum heading into the section tournament in October.

East Ridge will heading back home on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. as the Raptors host Stillwater, who is undefeated in the conference season. They look forward to the challenge on Thursday and they know it won't get easier the following week with games against Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake, who are also atop the conference standings.

As for Overstreet, this game will be marked down as one of her most memorable high school soccer games.

"It means a lot to me because I love this team," Overstreet said. "To do it on this type of level, it's really special and hopefully I can keep doing it."