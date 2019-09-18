Owatonna poured on the goals in the first half and never looked back in a 7-0 win over Red Wing on Tuesday.

Red Wing head coach Taylor Becker said the team knew Owatonna would be a challenge. She added the team adjusted well after the first half.

"We are happy with the effort presented for the entirety of the game," Becker said, "and actually saw better ball movement from us in this game than we have in some of our wins this year."

Winger goalkeeper Tori Senty made 12 saves.

Red Wing next faces Rochester John Marshall at home on Thursday.