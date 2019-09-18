After losing to Park on Thursday last week, the East Ridge boys' soccer team was determined to get back in the winning column. The Raptors knew the next game was against undefeated Woodbury.

A win over the Royals wouldn't just be a confidence boost, it would be a rivalry win between city schools. The rally towels were flying in the air and the cheerleaders and band were pumping up the crowd in what felt like a section game in September.

Ultimately, East Ridge had a strong second half on Tuesday night to record a win with a 3-1 final score over Woodbury to capture not only a big conference win, but also to obtain the rivalry trophy.

"This type of atmosphere is what makes this rivalry game special in the city," said junior Cameron Kor. "You know that each player is going to fight hard for 80 minutes, so that's what we did all night. We fought hard on offense and defense to get this needed win."

The Raptors scored the first goal of the night about 15 minutes into the first half as junior Josh Tong received a pass from Kor and kicked a rocket past Woodbury's goalie Austin Williams. Tong placed the ball just outside of Williams' reach to grab an early 1-0 lead.

It looked like that lead was going to hold heading into the half, but with about nine minutes left in the first half, the Royals tied the game up. Senior Dylan Felth received a ball from Joseph Haile and found the goal to tie the game at 1-1 before the half.

Kor and Tong both said that the conversation at halftime was to stay aggressive and keep attacking the offensive zone. Kor and Tong did exactly that in the second half as Kor regained the lead about 15 minutes in.

Terrance Vu found Kor open in the middle of the field and he had enough room to rip the ball past goalie Dominic Cuoco to score and take a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes left in the game. Tong made sure to add insurance to the lead as he knocked in his second goal of the game with about 11 minutes left in the game to take a 3-1 lead and solidify the win over the Royals.

"It's special to score in these types of games, but we worked really well as a team tonight," Tong said. "We just want to bring that intensity and focus into the Stillwater game on Thursday."

As for Woodbury, this is the first time the Royals lost this season so it'll be the first time for head coach Joe Quintavalle to see how his team reacts from a loss. The early success for Woodbury has been good in the sense of confidence and placement in the conference, but Quintavalle thinks the loss will fire them up and make them realize any team can win or loss on any given night.

The biggest aspect he saw from tonight's loss was not winning the challenges in the air after goal kicks and such. When the two players went up for headers to set up possession, Woodbury had a hard time winning those challenges against East Ridge. This allowed the Raptors to take some advantages and record those goals to win.

"We can't focus on this loss to much because we have to prepare for the rest of the conference season," Quintavalle said. "The week doesn't get any easier for us as we play Park, who beat East Ridge last week. We just need to stay focused and work together to earn these wins."

Woodbury will definitely need to stick together as a team as the Royals found out the injury bug hit their team once again. The Royals started off the season with two players tearing their ACL's and they're now student managers for the team.

Quintavalle confirmed that senior forward Aaron Mackall broke his leg and will not be back for the rest of the season. Mackall is a tough player to lose for Woodbury as he's one of the goal leaders on this team with three goals to start the season.

It's a tough break for Woodbury, but Quintavalle liked what he saw from all the players on the field tonight and he's confident this team will be able to come back from these injuries to continue battling in the conference.

The Royals travel down the road to Park High School to take on the Wolfpack on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. for another crosstown rivalry game. The Raptors will return home to take on Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m.

"We have to play like today with intensity," Tong said on the Stillwater match up. "We haven't beaten Stillwater in four years, so hopefully we can change that."