East Ridge senior forward Ben Carlson made his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Carlson's Twitter account.

I’m excited, honored and humbled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Wisconsin. I want to thank everyone involved in this process, especially my family for all the support they’ve given me. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WEPdWxoVRy — Ben Carlson (@bencarlson23) September 18, 2019

Carlson is a four-star recruit and is ranked fourth in the state of Minnesota and 82nd nationally in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He's also earned a composite score of 0.9674 out of 1.0000 through 247Sports, which puts him at a four-star ranking.

The Raptor forward has been getting recruited by Division I schools for the past couple of years and had offers from 15 different schools before his senior year started. Carlson brought those 15 schools down to his top six, which included Wisconsin, Iowa State, Xavier, Purdue, Minnesota and Stanford.

Proud to announce my final six schools! Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process. pic.twitter.com/kpJh014TFt — Ben Carlson (@bencarlson23) August 26, 2019

Carlson had official and unofficial visits to all six schools starting at the end of August and ending at the end of September. He still had an unofficial visit to Iowa State and an official visit with Stanford next week, but he decided to make his decision to attend Wisconsin after his visit with the Badgers on Sept. 7 and 8.

The senior forward averaged 16.3 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to help the East Ridge boys' basketball team win their first ever section title in program history and earn a fourth-place standing in the Class AAAA state tournament.

Carlson will be looked at for senior leadership this upcoming season since he will be the only returner from the starting five last season. In a conversation with Carlson at the end of July, he said he wanted to make a college decision before the high school season started.

Carlson will be heading to a Wisconsin Badgers team that went 23-11 during the 2018-19 season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March. The East Ridge senior will be alongside another Minnesota player as Eastview's Steven Crowl made his commitment to Wisconsin yesterday.