TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

GIRLS

PARK 1, ROSEVILLE 1 (OT)

After a big win against East Ridge last week, the Park girls' soccer team was looking to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday as the Wolfpack traveled to Roseville for a conference game.

It was a battle for 90 minutes, but the night resulted in a 1-1 tie between the two teams to improve Park's record to 4-3-2 on the season. It also brought the Wolfpack's conference record to 2-1-1.

Park scored first in the game with a goal in the first half, but Roseville came back to tie the game up in the second half. This forced an overtime period where neither team could score and the game ended in a tie.

The Wolfpack will look to fight hard with another crosstown rivalry game on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. as Park hosts Woodbury.

BOYS

ROSEVILLE 3, PARK 1

The Park boys' soccer team couldn't repeat a similar win they had against East Ridge last week to Roseville on Tuesday night. The Wolfpack lost 3-1 to bring their record to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in the conference season.

Roseville started the game with the control as it took a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. The two teams tied in goal scoring in the second half as Park scored one goal and so did Roseville to make it a 3-1 final score.

The Wolfpack will look to another crosstown rivalry game on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. as Park hosts Woodbury for a conference game.