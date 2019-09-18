TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

GIRLS

TRINITY 2, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1 (OT)

It took overtime to determine a winner on Tuesday night between New Life Academy and Trinity. In the end, the Eagles lost 2-1 in the second period of overtime to bring their record to 4-4 on the season.

The first half was held scoreless between the two teams, but each team scored one goal in the second half to force an overtime. New Life and Trinity didn't score in the first period of overtime, but Trinity was able to find the back of the net in the second period of overtime to take home the win.

New Life will stay on the road this week as the Eagles travel to Concordia Academy on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. to even up the conference record.

BOYS

TRINITY 3, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1

It was a battle for 80 minutes, but Trinity was able to come back and win 3-1 over New Life Academy on Tuesday night to drop the Eagles' record to 1-7 on the season.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Trinity came out firing in the second half to score three goals and take home the victory.

New Life will stay home as Concordia Academy comes to Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m.