TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

WOODBURY 3, MOUNDS VIEW 0

The Woodbury girls' volleyball team started off the season 8-0 and the Royals wanted to make it 9-0 on Tuesday night in their first conference match of the season.

Woodbury traveled to Mounds View and continued its undefeated season with a sweep over the Mustangs to start the conference season with a 1-0 record. It was a big win for the Woodbury program as the Royals continue playing together as a family.

The Royals took control and won the first set with a 25-19 final score. That momentum carried into the second set as Woodbury opened the margin with a 25-14 final score. The third set was a tight finish, but the Royals were able to fight out a 25-21 win to earn the sweep.

Woodbury will look to keep that undefeated season and reach double-digit wins on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. as the Royals host Stillwater for their first home conference match of the season.