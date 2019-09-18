TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

NEW LIFE ACADEMY 3, ST. CROIX PREP 0

The New Life Academy girls' volleyball team has started this season in dominating fashion with an 8-2 record and the Eagles improved that record to 9-2 after a sweep against St. Croix Prep on Tuesday night.

The team has been clicking on all aspects whether it's serving, passing, digging or hitting, the Eagles are ready for anything that comes their way. That mentality showed in the victory on the road on Tuesday night.

The match started with a close first set, but New Life was able to push out the 25-22 victory to take a 1-0 lead. Then, the Eagles showed both offensive and defensive sides in the second set to earn a 25-16 win and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Finally, the third set finished in a 25-18 final score in favor of New Life to earn the sweep and improve the conference record to 3-0 on the season.

The Eagles will have a tough match up on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. as New Life prepares for a road match against Nova Classical. The Knights are 3-0 in the conference as well and hold an 11-2 record overall this season.