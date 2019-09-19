WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

ROSEVILLE 3, PARK 1

The Park girls' volleyball team hosted Roseville on Wednesday night for a conference match. The Wolfpack weren't able to win as Roseville took the match with a 3-1 final score.

Park dropped its record to 3-5 on the season with a 0-2 conference record.

The Wolfpack lost the first set 25-14, but came back to win the second set 25-20. With a tied match after two sets, Roseville took control of the match with a 25-19 third-set win and a 25-17 fourth-set win.

Park will have a couple of days off before playing St. Paul Central on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. in the Hastings tournament this upcoming weekend.