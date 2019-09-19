THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Girls’ Golf

River Falls, Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 3:45 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.

Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Menomonie at New Richmond, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Swim and Dive

River Falls at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Somerset at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Eau Claire North at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Girls’ Tennis

Hudson at BRC/MVC Challenge (Eau Claire), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

River Falls at Charger Rally (Milwaukee), 4 p.m.

Football

Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Girls’ Tennis

River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, 9 a.m.

Hudson at BRC/MVC Challenge (Eau Claire), 9 a.m.

Cross Country

New Richmond, River Falls, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Milaca (Minn.) Invite, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

River Falls at Charger Rally (Milwaukee), TBD

New Richmond at Eau Claire North, 9 a.m.

Girls’ Swim and Dive

Hudson at Minneapolis South Invite (U of M), 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

River Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Girls’ Golf

Hudson at River Falls, 3:45 p.m.

New Richmond, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Pheasant Hills at 4 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Osceola at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

New Richmond at Spooner, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Cross Country

New Richmond at Hudson Invite, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Osceola at River Falls, 4 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 4 p.m.

New Richmond at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson at Eau Claire North, 6:30

Boys Soccer

Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Barron, 4:30 p.m.

River Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Hudson at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Girls’ Golf

Hudson at River Falls, 3:45 p.m.

New Richmond, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 9 a.m.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Cross Country

Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Rice Lake), 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mondovi at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Swim and Dive

Menomonie at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Amery at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Football

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Oregon Quad, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Cross Country

River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Roy Griak Invite (U of M), TBD

Volleyball

River Falls Wildcat Invite, 8 a.m.

Hudson at Mora Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Eau Claire North), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson at Oregon Quad

Arcadia, Washburn at Somerset, 10 a.m.





Dates, times and locations subject to change



