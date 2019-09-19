THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Girls’ Golf
River Falls, Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 3:45 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Hudson at Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Menomonie at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Swim and Dive
River Falls at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Somerset at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Eau Claire North at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Somerset, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Girls’ Tennis
Hudson at BRC/MVC Challenge (Eau Claire), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
River Falls at Charger Rally (Milwaukee), 4 p.m.
Football
Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Girls’ Tennis
River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, 9 a.m.
Hudson at BRC/MVC Challenge (Eau Claire), 9 a.m.
Cross Country
New Richmond, River Falls, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Milaca (Minn.) Invite, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
River Falls at Charger Rally (Milwaukee), TBD
New Richmond at Eau Claire North, 9 a.m.
Girls’ Swim and Dive
Hudson at Minneapolis South Invite (U of M), 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
River Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Girls’ Golf
Hudson at River Falls, 3:45 p.m.
New Richmond, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Pheasant Hills at 4 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
Osceola at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
New Richmond at Spooner, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Cross Country
New Richmond at Hudson Invite, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Osceola at River Falls, 4 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 4 p.m.
New Richmond at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 6:30
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Barron, 4:30 p.m.
River Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Hudson at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Girls’ Golf
Hudson at River Falls, 3:45 p.m.
New Richmond, Somerset, St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Cross Country
Somerset at Durand, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Rice Lake), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mondovi at New Richmond, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swim and Dive
Menomonie at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amery at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Menomonie at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
River Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Football
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Oregon Quad, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Cross Country
River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central at Roy Griak Invite (U of M), TBD
Volleyball
River Falls Wildcat Invite, 8 a.m.
Hudson at Mora Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Hudson, River Falls at BRC Tournament (Eau Claire North), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson at Oregon Quad
Arcadia, Washburn at Somerset, 10 a.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change