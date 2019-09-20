Both points for the Tigers came from doubles. Ava Wallerich and Emma Brunkow edged Elyse Palen and Sydney Elliott 7-6 (3), 6-2 in No. 1 doubles, and Dorothy Holland and Molly Kennedy beat Annabel Boughey and Taylor Elliott 6-0, 6-3 in No. 3 doubles.

Lake City moved to 9-3 overall. The Tigers next play Baldwin-Woodville on Monday.

Tuesday

The Tigers rolled past Cannon Falls on Tuesday, winning 6-1.

Bomber Hannah Hjellming earned the only point for her team with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Sarah Ziebarth in No. 1 singles.

Tiger Renae Harvey beat Morgan Kasa 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, Kaylee Muenzhuber defeated Maddie Hall 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 singles and Madeline Medvec earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Allison Hughes in No. 4 singles.

Each doubles pairs won their respective matches for the Tigers. Ava Wallerich and Emma Brunkow bested Lindsey Miest and Lauren Ritz 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. Molly Kennedy and Dorothy Holland beat Ashley Johnson and Claire Dicke 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Olivia Morrisey and Elsie Weinrich cruised past Emma Louwagie and Kalee Anderson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles.