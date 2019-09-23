SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BOYS

EAST RIDGE 1, FARMINGTON 0

The score was tied 0-0 for the first 74 minutes and 49 seconds of the game until the East Ridge boys' soccer team was able to get the ball past the goalie to score the one and only goal of the game.

The Raptors took home the 1-0 victory over Farmington on Saturday to improve to 7-2-1 on the season. The road non-conference win was a confidence boost heading into the big week ahead.

East Ridge will hit the road to take on Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. and then the Raptors will finish the week on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. at home against White Bear Lake.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

BOYS

EAST RIDGE 2, STILLWATER 0

After earning a win against undefeated Woodbury on Tuesday, the East Ridge boys' soccer team wanted to continue this winning streak. The Raptors hadn't beaten Stillwater in four years, but that changed on Thursday night as East Ridge earned a 2-0 win in a big conference win.

The scoring took some time for East Ridge as the scored remained 0-0 at the half, but the Raptors relied on a strong defense to keep it a tie game. The defense has been pretty dominant this season giving up six goals in nine games, which is an average of 0.67 goals per game.

The defensive mentality the Raptors had against Woodbury translated into the Stillwater game as they didn't allow a single goal in their fourth shutout of the season.

The scoring came in the second half for East Ridge as the Raptors scored two goals to take the lead and they never looked back. They kept that defensive pressure and didn't allow a single goal to go through to win the game on Thursday.

This match up between Stillwater and East Ridge was the first game since the Raptors lost to the Ponies in the section finals last season. After the Woodbury game, the players were looking forward to this game because they wanted to get a win and build some momentum for the last part of the regular season.

The win improves East Ridge's overall record to 6-2-1 on the season and a conference record of 4-1, which is tied for first place with Woodbury right now. The Raptors have six more regular season games before the section tournament and they will look to stay a top of the conference for a higher seeding in October.

East Ridge has one more game this week as the Raptors travel to Farmington on Saturday, Sept. 21, at noon to play a non-conference game.

GIRLS

EAST RIDGE 2, STILLWATER 1 (OT)

The East Ridge girls' soccer team was starting a long stretch against some of the toughest teams in the conference. The Raptors lost to Park and Woodbury over the past week and head coach Tim Bunnell wanted to see the girls bounce back against Stillwater on Thursday night.

The Raptors showed that resilience and fight in a 90-minute game that was close for the entire game. Ultimately, East Ridge pulled off the 2-1 win in overtime over Stillwater in a big win for the Raptors.

The last time these two teams met was last season in the section finals and the Ponies were able to win, which put them into the state tournament. This time, East Ridge wanted to get some revenge from that loss and they were able to improve its record to 4-5-1 for the season and its conference record to 3-2.

The two scores came from Madison Majewski and Maddie Poor as the Raptors scored in the second period of overtime to take the win. The defense came up strong only allowing one goal during the game against a Stillwater team that's scored 32 goals prior to Thursday's game.

The win will create some confidence and momentum, which the Raptors want heading into a tough stretch next week. East Ridge will hit the road to play Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. and then return home to play White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

The Bears are 5-0 in the conference, while the Raiders are 4-1. East Ridge is looking forward to the challenges ahead and look to fight for every goal and every stop over the course of next week.